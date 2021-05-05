Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 2,020 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.50. 846,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,965,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.