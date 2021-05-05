Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,502 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.13% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. 1,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.55 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

