Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 23,783 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,783 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 562,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 508,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,926 shares during the last quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 400,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 136,633 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 325.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 203,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. 1,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $30.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.