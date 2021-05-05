Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 6,803 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 10.6% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $111,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $330.85. 2,533,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $215.99 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

