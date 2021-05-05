HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,074 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth $46,952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

