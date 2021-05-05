Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,408 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $165,577,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,995 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.23.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.41. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

