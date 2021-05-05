Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $256.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

