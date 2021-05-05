Howdoo Price Tops $0.0278 on Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $12.28 million and $346,966.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00083896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00065443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.80 or 0.00824114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00101370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,342.35 or 0.09371351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.