Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.200-3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hub Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 315,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $59.05.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.17.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

