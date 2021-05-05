Hyman Charles D Has $24.06 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 177,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 835,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,970,000 after buying an additional 74,060 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.9% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.85. 212,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $19,552,504 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

