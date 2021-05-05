ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92 on Exchanges

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00070176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00264152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.79 or 0.01133328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.70 or 0.00731790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,880.72 or 1.00132527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.