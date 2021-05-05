IHT Real Estate Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $46,322.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $46,322.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

