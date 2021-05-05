Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Down 6.1%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) shares fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $100.62 and last traded at $101.03. 16,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 573,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research increased their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.93.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $29,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,701,206 shares of company stock valued at $190,194,770.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 300.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,536 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth $476,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

