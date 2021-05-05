Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.07% of Ingredion worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ingredion by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 88,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.21. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

