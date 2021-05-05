Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 361,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth approximately $8,502,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 74.0% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 72,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75.

