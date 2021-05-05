Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$772 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.10 million.Inovalon also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.170-0.190 EPS.

Shares of INOV stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 11,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,945. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 764.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In other Inovalon news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

