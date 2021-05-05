Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.170-0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.51 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.730-0.750 EPS.

INOV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 11,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,945. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INOV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.13.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. Also, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

