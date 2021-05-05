Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.74 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IFS shares. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

