Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Issues Earnings Results

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

INTZ stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,912. The stock has a market cap of $180.55 million, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

In other Intrusion news, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 4,495 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $121,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,840,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

