Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 19,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $21.78.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.