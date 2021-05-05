Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. 19,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,229. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $21.78.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

