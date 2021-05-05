Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Position Increased by Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 236.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco China Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after buying an additional 198,638 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after buying an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 212,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,092 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,280,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.36. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.