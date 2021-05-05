Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 55.51% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000.

QQQM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $135.98. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.35. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $109.69 and a 12-month high of $140.85.

