Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE VVR remained flat at $$4.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.