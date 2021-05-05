Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.
NYSE VVR remained flat at $$4.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile
