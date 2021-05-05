Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (BBD.B, BEP, BERY, BHC, BLDP, BTG, BTO, CIGI, CIX, CLVS)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 5th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $98.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $42.00 to $56.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$1.70 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $64.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$165.00 to C$174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.45. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $81.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.10 to C$2.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $335.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Truist from $435.00 to $325.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$130.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$177.00 to C$205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.50.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $174.00 to $188.00.

