Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (BBD.B, BEP, BERY, BHC, BLDP, BTG, BTO, CIGI, CIX, CLVS)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 5th:

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $47.00 to $44.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $41.00. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $80.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $41.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $35.00 to $27.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $30.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was given a $7.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$9.75 to C$9.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $98.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price boosted by Truist from $42.00 to $56.00.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) was given a C$15.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$1.70 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $64.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$160.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$165.00 to C$174.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.45. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $81.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.10 to C$2.40.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was given a $4.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $90.00 to $75.00.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $32.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $335.00.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$52.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $195.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00.

Rio2 (CVE:RIO) was given a C$1.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price reduced by Truist from $435.00 to $325.00.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) was given a C$35.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$96.00 to C$105.00.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$99.00 to C$110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$127.00 to C$130.00.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$122.00 to C$128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$177.00 to C$205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) was given a C$10.50 price target by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$27.50.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$24.00.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $25.00 to $27.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target boosted by Truist from $174.00 to $188.00.

