Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (BOSSY, CCEP, FGETF, PSO, VRM, VRTX, VXRT, WIT, WKHS, WRE)

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $226.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vertex beat Q1 estimates for earnings and sales. Vertex’s cystic franchise sales continue to grow despite the impact of the pandemic. Triple therapy, Trikafta’s early approval and launch was a significant milestone for Vertex. Trikafta is crucial for Vertex’s long-term growth as it has the potential to treat up to 90% of CF patients. Meanwhile, Vertex’s non-CF pipeline is progressing rapidly with data from multiple programs expected in 2021. Business development is also a priority. Vertex has collaborations with several companies. However, Vertex’s dependence on just the CF franchise for commercial revenues is a concern. Meanwhile, though Trikafta is expected to remain a key revenue driver in 2021, additional ex-US penetration and reimbursement agreements are uncertain. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so”

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

