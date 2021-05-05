Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,114 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,084% compared to the average daily volume of 51 call options.

In other news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.72 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

