Investors Purchase Large Volume of Virtu Financial Put Options (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,427 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,060% compared to the average volume of 123 put options.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.86. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.