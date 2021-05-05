ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $397,938.14

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, ION has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market capitalization of $397,938.14 and approximately $37.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00062877 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.04 or 0.00335114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00031836 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011070 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,581,190 coins and its circulating supply is 13,681,190 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

