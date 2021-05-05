Ironwood Financial llc Buys 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,597,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $43,393,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,365.02. 19,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,193. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,207.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,932.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

