iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,178 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.19 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.36.

