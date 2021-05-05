iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 38.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 313,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $419,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.