iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

