Jack in the Box (JACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Jack in the Box to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. On average, analysts expect Jack in the Box to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $57.87 and a 12 month high of $121.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

