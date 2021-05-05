Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.32% of Johnson Outdoors worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $427,684.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,312 shares of company stock worth $1,032,955 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $116.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $165.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.