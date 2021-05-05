Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Issues Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. 185,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,126. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market cap of $428.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,131. 43.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.