JustInvest LLC Acquires 4,014 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of JustInvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 67,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $331.90. 75,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.61 and a twelve month high of $333.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.26.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

