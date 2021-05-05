K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.16 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million.

KBL stock opened at C$45.13 on Wednesday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$24.00 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$481.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

