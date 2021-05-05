Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at $11,400,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

