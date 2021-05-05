Katalyo Price Reaches $0.41 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $4.41 million and $1.47 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00263949 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.53 or 0.01147569 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031685 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.00 or 0.00726030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.47 or 0.99875166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.