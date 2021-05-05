Kava.io Price Hits $6.21 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $6.21 or 0.00010831 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market cap of $435.50 million and $73.07 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00060828 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.88 or 0.00334876 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009034 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006086 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 122,157,864 coins and its circulating supply is 70,172,142 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.