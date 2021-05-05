KBC Group NV Acquires 2,054 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $88.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

