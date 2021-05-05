KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,728 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $295,803,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

In other news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

