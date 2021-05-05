KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.67% of The York Water worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The York Water by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in The York Water by 5.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The York Water by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.63. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

