KBC Group NV Buys 46,491 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,491 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.21% of bluebird bio worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLUE shares. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

