KBC Group NV Has $3.34 Million Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,765 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FLIR Systems by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.39 and a 12 month high of $60.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $555,288.00. Insiders have sold a total of 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

