KBC Group NV Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,590 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,627,000.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

