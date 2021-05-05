KBC Group NV Has $4.08 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,897 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 140.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 219,924 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 23.1% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $161.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.80.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.