KBC Group NV Has $4.21 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,004,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,748,707. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.88, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

