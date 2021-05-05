KBC Group NV Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

