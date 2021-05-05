KBC Group NV Increases Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in MongoDB by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $280.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.24 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.06.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $141,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,720 shares of company stock worth $103,286,078 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

